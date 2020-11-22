What comes to your mind when someone says Cherry Blossoms? Japan probably with pictures of pink sakura flowers bloomed everywhere, putting on a pretty nature's display. But did you know you can enjoy the same in India as well? In North Eastern state of Meghalaya, the capital city Shillong sees a cherry blossom festival of an international stature every year around this time. But although this time's International Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong is cancelled, the flowers have bloomed just as much. And a few pictures of the pink-laden trees have been shared online, which will make you want to visit there ASAP! Earlier this year, we saw people in Japan gathering to witness the cherry blossoms and party in middle of a pandemic.

While COVID-19 has restricted the tourists flocking here for see and experience the pink blossoms, some pictures of the pink flowers have been shared online by those around. A local told ANI, "I always like to be outdoors this season. Despite the ongoing pandemic people are still coming to see the flowers. I think Shillong is most happening place after Japan for cherry-blossoms." Some others have also shared pictures of the pink blooms from this city. Herd of Deer Enjoying in Mesmerising Cherry Blossoms of Japan's Nara Park Looks Straight Out of Paradise (Watch Video).

Check Pics of Cherry Blossoms in Shillong:

Meghalaya: Cherry blossom flowers start blooming in Shillong, this season "I always like to be outdoors this season. Despite the ongoing pandemic people are still coming to see the flowers. I think Shillong is most happening place after Japan for cherry-blossoms," says one local pic.twitter.com/PXYt0Qv41W — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

Pink Blooms Everywhere

COVID-19 might have restricted humans to their homes but it has no control over nature..cherry blossom flowers 💐 bloom in Shillong .. pic.twitter.com/p7q14lmwCP — Muhammed Ansif P (@p_ansif) November 22, 2020

Pink and Blue!

In the cherry blossom's shade there's no such thing as a stranger. Kobayashi Issa #cherryblossom #shillong pic.twitter.com/MVn8rEv7Ov — Anubrata Choudhury (@anubratach) November 20, 2020

So Pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Gurung (@samgurung)

Why Go Japan?

When you have cherry blossom blooming in Shillong why travel to Japan. North East is a place to see. Beautiful mountains, lush green forests, national parks, great food, warm & friendly people. Make it your next travel destination @Karma_Paljor @pallav42 @ShefVaidya @UmaSudhindra pic.twitter.com/kGhpd6iT5f — Kailash (@klash233) November 20, 2020

Close Up of The Pinks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faunascape (@fauna_scape)

The pictures look so beautiful. And we get it if you feel like traveling there right now! But lets remember that it is not an apt time to start travelling and risk everyone. The Cherry Blossoms will bloom again and you can enjoy it next year.

