Mohali, January 27: In a bizarre case of animal cruelty, the Punjab police rescued a chicken from an illegal rooster fight that was organised in a village in Bathinda district. The chicken, which suffered injuries in the fight, has been admitted to a hospital and given police protection as it is a key piece of evidence against the accused.

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place on Saturday in Balluana village, where around 200 people had gathered to watch and bet on the rooster fight. The police received a tip-off and raided the spot, but most of the participants managed to flee. The police arrested one person, identified as Rajvinder, and seized two chickens and 11 trophies from the scene. Rajvinder was later released on bail. Cockfight Breeders Resort to Performance-Enhancing Drugs, Administer Viagra and Shilajit to Boost Roosters Ahead of Sankranti Festival.

Police Bust Rooster Fight Ring

A case has been registered against Rajvinder and two others under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The police are conducting further investigations to nab the other culprits and to find out the extent of the illegal activity. The police also discovered that the organisers had injected the chickens with steroids and clipped their wings to make them more aggressive and fit for the fight.

Chicken in Punjab Gets Security Cover:

The injured chicken, which is a witness in the case, has been given special care and attention by the police. The police have appointed a caretaker to look after the chicken and provide it with food, water and medicine. The police have also ensured that the chicken does not feel lonely by keeping it in a separate enclosure from other birds. The police have also been visiting the chicken regularly to check on its health and recovery. Animal Cruelty in Punjab: Couple Assaults Stray Dog, Stabs It for Allegedly Damaging Car Cover in Ludhiana; Absconding (Watch Video).

The police have said that they will present the chicken in court as per the legal procedure. The police have also expressed their commitment to protect the chicken and other animals from such cruel and inhuman practices. The police have appealed to the public to report any such incidents of animal abuse and to respect the rights and dignity of animals.

