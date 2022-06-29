Mumbai, June 29: In a shocking incident, a man in Chile resigned and vanished from work after he accidentally received 165,398,851 Chilean pesos (over Rs 1.43 crore) instead of his actual salary of 500,000 pesos (over Rs 43,000).

Interestingly, the man promised to return the excess amount, however, after he disappeared, the company filed a case against him for misappropriation of funds. Facebook, Instagram Ban Users Who Offer Abortion Pills via Mail Posts After US Supreme Court Overturned Roe vs Wade Case.

According to a report in Times Now, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), which is one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. The alleged incident took place when the company accidentally paid the employee approximately Rs 1.43 as salary instead of Rs 43,000 which he was entitled to receive.

A unique highlight of the incident is the fact that the man himself contacted the deputy manager of the human resource department in order to report the error in payment. The management quickly sprung into action and cross-checked their records to confirm the error in payment.

After examining, the company realised that they had mistakenly paid about 286 times his monthly salary. Post which, the employee was asked to return the money paid in excess. Presidential Election 2022: Who is Draupadi Murmu? Here is Everything You Need to Know About NDA’s Presidential Candidate.

While the man did agree to go to his bank and refund the amount, it seems he did not want to pay back the excess money he received. However, things got out of control when the company did not receive a notification regarding a refund from the bank and the employee stopped responding to their messages.

Luckily, the man got in touch with the company and said that he would visit the bank. On June 2, the man handed over his resignation and disappeared all of a sudden. Following this, the company took legal action against him in order to recover the excess money they accidentally transferred to the man.

