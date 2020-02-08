China: Coronavirus Patients in Wuhan Hospital Given Turtle Meat in Their Meals to 'Improve Nutrition'

Coronavirus patients given turtle meat (Photo Credits: IANS, Wikimedia)

The death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to rise above 700 and amongst the, a shocking thing has to come to fore about patients being fed turtle meat. The novel coronavirus is believed to have spread through eating animals like snakes, bats and kinds. Feeding meat to these patients could potentially risk their lives, but according to traditional Chinese medicine, the meat of softshell turtles is considered nutritious. The deadly disease has seen the highest one-day fatalities and total cases going up to 28,000 people!

According to the reports in The Sun, a video was released online by Chinese media which showed the infected patients quarantined and served dinner. One person was heard explaining, "Today's meal includes softshell turtle meat." While experts are stating the epidemic broke out from a food market in Wuhan which regularly serves snakes, rats, beavers, koalas for meat, the infected patients were given a lump of animal meat again during treatment at a hospital. The meat was served with rice and some vegetables.

Chinese Medicine believes that softshell turtles which are native to the country are rich in protein and help in quick recovery of the sick. The meat is called ''jia yu' in Mandarin and is considered very nutritious. The turtles are killed from wild or breeding farms and simmered in water, to make a broth from the meat. This reminds us of the video of a woman that went viral a few days ago for eating bat soup in the middle of coronavirus scare. Bats too have been considered effective in traditional Chinese medicine to treat illnesses like cough and malaria. Although the deadly disease has been linked by experts to have spread from the animal market, it is not known if using more meat into the meals would be as effective.