New Delhi, July 27: The Indian government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps that were clones of the 59 apps banned last month. The list of the 47 banned apps will be released soon. There are reports that India may soon ban PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in India soon over privacy violations and national security threats. Reportedly, the country has drawn up a list of 275 more Chinese apps amid the simmering tensions between India and China.

The decision to ban the 47 Chinese apps was taken after a security review by the Ministry of Telecom. Some of these include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite, all of which are reportedly unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. PUBG Mobile, Ali Express to be Banned in India? Government Considering Ban on 275 More Chinese Apps Amid Rising Tensions Between India & China, Say Reports.

Various hashtags have been trending on social media following reports of India banning more Chinese apps over security concerns:

Hilarious memes trended on social media:

— Ankur : cinemaphile / memer 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) July 27, 2020

The situation of every PUBG player right now, after reports that the app will get banned in India:

After banning 59 Chinese app including #PUBGMOBILE Situation of every PUBG player right now-#chineseappbanned pic.twitter.com/Vor8iwUHdl — Sankalp | spitting faxx (@sankalpx) July 27, 2020

Here's another meme:

#chineseappbanned 59 Chinese apps Now 47 Chinese apps And 😁 After #PUBG Ban. Tiktoker to PUBG player be like:- pic.twitter.com/4OmRnyXXhj — Masoom Samiullahمعصوم سمیع اللہ (@invincible_boy1) July 27, 2020

Twitter is flooded with memes:

After banning 59 Chinese apps, India banned more 47 Chinese apps today that were clones of that banned apps.#Chineseappbanned Modi now : pic.twitter.com/ivJLnKYin0 — Kishan (@KishanJotaniya) July 27, 2020

Last month, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, citing data security concerns.

