A man in China who consulted doctors regarding recurring urinary issues was shocked when he found out that he was born with ovaries and a uterus and that he had been menstruating for 20 years.

According to a report in South China post, Chen Li (33), whose name has been changed, had female reproductive organs too.

Chen, who comes from a small town of Sichuan province, had corrective surgery for urination problem during puberty. Since then he had experienced recurrent blood in his urine.

He underwent a medical check up last year which revealed true cause behind his condition. He then visted a hospital that treats issues pertaining to genitalia where a medical examination revealed he was born with female and male reproductive organs.

Reportedly, his androgen levels were below average, but the levels of female sex organs and ovarian activity were comparable to those found in healthy adult women.

After the medical examination, he was identified as intersex.

Chen was distressed by the outcome since he identifies as a man and underwent a surgery in June this year to get the female reproductive organs removed.

The report quoted the surgeon, Luo Xiping, saying that the patient [Chen] was quickly at ease and that he can live his life as a man henceforth. The doctor further added that the condition can be identified as early as in adolescene. He noted that it may not really affect a person's physical health but frequently results in psychological distress.

