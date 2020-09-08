Ever since the start of coronavirus pandemic and induced quarantine phase on people around the world, we saw some interesting food trends emerging on social media. Dalgona coffee, banana bread, pancake cereal were some of the trends we saw on TikTok. And then there are always weird food combinations which often bring disgust on many, but someone has to try them out. Now there is a new recipe video which is going viral on social media which sees something similar. It is chocolate-coated chicken, in which the maker has dipped chicken drumsticks in chocolate mixture and fried them! If you are questioning, "why?" then you are not alone. The video is going viral and people just feel like throwing up after watching it.

The video was shared on TikTok by user unadelicia. It shows nice fuller drumsticks probably baked out in oven being dipped into thick melted chocolate mixture and then deep fried. These chocolate-coated drumsticks are served on a platter with some sauce in the end. Mostly used to relishing them in a spicy flavoursome dish, coating them in chocolate does seem a bad idea and netizens aren't impressed. The video is going viral as more and more disgusted reactions come in from everyone. Oreo Bhajiya Pic Goes Viral, Twitterati Wants to Sign up For Eye Donation After Seeing This Photo of Weird Food Combination.

Check The Video Here:

White ppl come outside right now we need to throw hands for this. pic.twitter.com/NMOmGTyqH0 — Supervillian テガ (@RTthehoodstar) September 3, 2020

The video has crossed million views but the reactions are far from impressed with this sweet twist to the dish. Check some of them here:

Disrespectful

Go to Jail

bro they bake the chicken to then deep fry it in chocolate and i feel like someone needs to go to jail for this — Slack Morris (@FASTLANEJAMES) September 4, 2020

Gone Too Far

Nah this has gone too far pic.twitter.com/MlKB9osb6y — Renegade/Renaissance (@kimjongillah) September 4, 2020

On Point

Hahaha What?

might as well just drink bleach while ur at it https://t.co/pE8VrWHZuw — ベラ (@folrio) September 7, 2020

Calling in FBI

What Ah Bunch Of Psychopaths FBI needa review this ASAP https://t.co/bGXGTbeXXP — JapaneseRyu (@JapaneseRyuu) September 7, 2020

Throwing up

Just threw up in my mouth https://t.co/81kBqpNZAs — toni — #BLM (@toni_nic0le) September 8, 2020

Chicken Didn't Die For This!

that chicken didnt die for that wtf https://t.co/SwngDNEkOv pic.twitter.com/qNqlOhTrOJ — | cray |💜| (@callmecrayonnn) September 5, 2020

What do you think? Would you like to try it? Unless you are a fan of chocolate and chicken together! This is not chocolate dip but full coating of melted chocolate and then deep-fried, seems odd, doesn't it? Do let us know what you think.

