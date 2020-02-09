Chocolate Day Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media as Couples Mark Third Day of Valentine Week 2020

Chocolate day memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Happy Chocolate Day to all the couples who are celebrating the Valentine Week 2020. Love is in the air for them, but for single people out there, there's a companionship in funny memes! As Chocolate Day begins to trend online, netizens are sharing funny memes and jokes on this day and on Valentine Day's celebrations. In fact, jokes on Valentine's Day have been shared since the start of February itself. And as each of the day of the week of love is being marked, there are even more jokes made on them. If you are a lover of funny memes, then you are going to love these. Don't let being a single person let you down as we have got you all the funniest jokes that will leave you with a smile. Valentines Day Funny Memes For Chocolate Day 2020: These Not-So-Sweet Jokes Are Not For Your Partner But For Your Forever Single Friend!

Everyone loves chocolates, and thus they make for a perfect gift to present in the Valentine Week. So it seems fair to have a day that celebrates giving and receiving chocolates, be it in any form - cakes, cookies or any other confectionaries. In fact, you don't need someone to give you a chocolate, you can always go and get one for yourself. Anyway, check how some netizens are celebrating this day by sharing a bit of humour to it. Valentine's Day or Mahashivratri? Netizens Are Waiting For Lord Shiva's Festival Over The Day of Love, Check Funny Memes and Jokes.

Check Some Funny Memes on Chocolate Day:

It's Self Love!

#chocolateday Friend: tu toh single hai , phir itni chocolates kisney diya? Me: pic.twitter.com/g9rhYm0Q99 — Bittu singha🔥 (@Frustratedladk) February 9, 2020

Did sis ruin Your Plans?

When you bought a expensive chocolate for your girlfriend,but your sister ate it when you were in the bathroom...#chocolateday pic.twitter.com/WRupuhkAUj — Chandrasekhar Dash (@Chandra69013763) February 8, 2020

5 Stars Only!

Uber Drivers are expecting 5 star from their girlfriends today.#ChocolateDay — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) February 8, 2020

What Day is it Today?

When you wish rose day to your girlfriend on chocolate day 🍫🍫#chocolateday pic.twitter.com/RU3stsJgk6 — रौशन कुमार 🇮🇳 (@raushan68360452) February 9, 2020

Get it, Get it?

From chocolates to chocolate flavour.... U all grown up..!#chocolateday — Struggler (@humourwalli) February 9, 2020

Oops

#chocolateday When you gift her Dairy milk instead of Ferrero Rocher She: pic.twitter.com/G5TYJwGGc7 — Pratik Nagar (@Praticastic) February 9, 2020

Pehle Aap!

Self Sufficient

So there are a lot of such jokes and memes that are trending online this morning. If you haven't got any chocolates as yet, might as well send people these memes and join in the celebrations. Have a Happy Chocolate Day 2020!