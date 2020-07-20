Looks like while Chrissy Teigen is completely enjoying her new life the breast implant removal surgery, some of her friends do not believe that she actually got rid of her boob enhancements. But Chrissy Teigen being the bold and fearless diva that she is, bared the scars on her breast as proof! The ex Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her boobs that also captured the scars that she was left with after her breast-implant removal surgery because "no one believes" that her surgery was real. Teigen posted a video on her Instagram stories on Sunday in which she can be seen wearing a yellow bikini. She lifted her top a little to reveal the marks on her breasts. She said, "A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because believes it". She further said, "These are the scars."

Teigen has been meaning to get rid herself of a 10-year-old boob job and she finally had the surgery in June. She also revealed how happy she was after that because she could sleep properly now. She had also shared with her fans recovery pictures and how much her family has been supportive of her decision. Soon after the video, Chrissy Teigen shared the actual surgery prep pictures captioned with "Trust me lol". In this Instagram pic she could be seen lying with the top half of her body marked up with a Frankensteinian array of Xs and dashes, ready to be cut open to remove her implants. Chrissy Teigen has always been transparent about her breast implants and had recently spoken about getting a boob job done when she was 20, how she got "scr*wed' and wanted "them out now". She opened up about the experience in an interview with Glamour UK.

Check out Chrissy Teigen's Scarred Boob Pic:

Chrissy Teigen's scarred boobs pic on Insta story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, in May Chrissy Teigen had revealed that she is finally getting rid of her breast implants. She also informed that her breasts will now have "pure fat". The cookbook author and a brilliant mother-of-two posted on Instagram sharing with her fans that she will be removing her breast implants along with a topless picture of her flaunting her boobs. "I'm getting my boobs out!", the 34-year-old author declared and post further read, "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

