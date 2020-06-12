Chrissy Teigen has finally gotten her implants to remove and her kids had the most adorable way to wish their mom about the move. Chrissy Teigen confirmed on Instagram that she got her breast implants removed via surgery and also shared a picture of an adorable 'Boobies Out' card made for her by Baby Luna! It is from quite some time that Chrissy Teigen has been talking about getting the implants removed, after she realised that the boob job she got when she was 20 made her unhappy over the years.

Chrissy took to Instagram to tell her followers that the "surgery went perfectly!" and that she is "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," indicating at the cute handmade card from baby Luna. She attached pictures of sweet messages she received from her daughter Luna who seems to be extremely positive and supportive about her mother's life-changing decision. View Pic:

Chrissy Teigen shared her plans of getting rid of her breast implants and having just "pure fat", a few days ago on Instagram. The 34-year-old model, author and mother took to Instagram to share with her fans that she will be removing her breast implants along with a topless picture of her flaunting her boobs! Although for Instagram nudity policy she used heart emojis to cover her nipples. "I'm getting my boobs out!", The 34-year-old author declared. View pic:

Chrissy Teigen underwent a COVID-19 test before preparing for her breast surgery. The supermodel said she was "preparing to have surgery." Chrissy Teigen has always been transparent about her breast implants and had recently spoken about getting a boob job done when she was 20, how she got "scr*wed' and wanted "them out now". She opened up about the experience in an interview with Glamour UK. According to Fox News, the 34-year-old cookbook author has explained that she was preparing to have surgery, following the video post receiving the COVID-19 test.

Chrissy Teigen has been an active supported of #BlackLivesMatter as well. She had pledged $200,000 to help pay for bail for people arrested while protesting the death of George Floyd. As the US united to protest against police brutality and George Floyd's death, Teigen did her part to help the cause. The star took to Twitter to share that she would be donating $200,000 to help pay for protestors' bailouts.

