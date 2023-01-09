This funny video of a rat fight has been shared on the social media platform Twitter and has been captioned, ‘Grocery shop brawl’ in a funny way with emojis. In the video, you can see that two rats have clashed with each other on the top rack of a grocery store and are fighting hilariously. During the fight, they are also seen strangling each other. The way humans get ready to kill each other during a fight over small things, the fight of these rats also looks like they intended to fight to the death. Perhaps this fight took place between them over food because they were present in the grocery store, and it is obvious that a lot of food items would have been kept there. Headless Fish Seen Casually Swimming in Lake Like Nothing’s Wrong; See the Bizarre Video.

Watch this Funny Fight of Rats

