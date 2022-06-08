New York, June 8: In a bizarre incident, Albany City Court in upstate New York was forced to close for fumigation on Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released after an altercation broke out in the room, reported Associated Press.

Reportedly, a clash broke out during proceedings in the courthouse for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol. Meanwhile, a defendant who started to film the courtroom proceedings was told to stop the recording. In an altercation that followed, hundreds of cockroaches that were brought in plastic containers were released inside the courtroom. New York: Teen Girl Doing Homework Struck by Stray Bullet in Saint Albans, Queens, Say Cops.

The Office of Court Administration, in a statement, said “what transpired is not advocacy or activism, it is criminal behavior with the intent to disrupt a proceeding and cause damage.” Meanwhile, the courthouse was closed for the rest of the day for fumigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Paris’ Disneyland Faces Flak After Employee Ruins Marriage Proposal (Watch Video).

According to the reports, a 34-year-old woman in the audience was arrested by the court officers for charges related to the altercation, including disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration, and tampering with physical evidence. However, she was later released.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).