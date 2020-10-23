The wildfires in the United States of America is getting worse, with each passing day, causing immediate evacuations and health risk among the citizens. Thick clouds of smoke from the fire have exposed to millions of people to harmful levels of pollution. Amid the already tensed situation, officials are now concerned that two of the largest fire in Colorado history could merge after the East Troublesome fire jumped the continental divide and is threatening parts of Rocky Mountain State Park. Videos and pictures have surfaced on the internet that shows how the fire caused skies to turn into orange. The raged wildfire has prompted mandatory evacuations in Granby, Grand Lake and Estes Park. According to media reports, East Troublesome Fire is now the second-largest fire in Colorado history, and it is extending into Rocky Mountain National Park, and is further estimated to have spread 170,000 acres. Hot, Dry & Breezy Conditions Challenge Fire Containment Efforts in New Mexico, Wildfire Season in US Continues to Create Disastrous Situation.

The East Troublesome Fire, broke out on October 14 and was only about five percent contained. The flames have spread into Rocky Mountain National Park prompting the National Park Service to close the expanse. The blaze has now become the second-largest on record in Colorado. While the battle to the contain the fire continues, officials warned that it could merge with the Cameron Peak fire, the state’s largest wildfire on record, which reportedly is about 55 percent contained. There is only about 10 to miles between the two wildfires, notes media reports.

While the mandatory evacuations are on, journalists, photographers and others have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the disastrous situation. The snaps and clips show how the skies has turned into orange in the area, displaying the intensity of the wildfire.

View Pics of Orange Skies:

PHOTOS: Final views from Estes Park: Empty Streets, lights left on in homes and a smoke covered sky. #EastTroublesomeFire #EstesPark pic.twitter.com/AoMlbzRl9v — Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) October 22, 2020

Watch Video:

What a difference 45 minutes makes. Smoke is getting thicker here at East entrance of #rockymountainnationalpark. We are at the west side of #EstesPark where there are mandatory evacuations and it is a ghost town. Truly unbelievable. @CBSDenver #EastTroublesomeFire pic.twitter.com/G4cTFwxbpf — Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) October 22, 2020

More Pics!

ROCKY MTN NAT’L PARK —Sad development that the #EastTroublesomeFire has entered the west side of the park and has jumped the Continental Divide as it treks east-northeast. The entrance webcams glow red and smoky. Park is closed ... Hope animals are okay. #FOX31 #cowx pic.twitter.com/OScsaMJhG1 — Brooks (@BrooksWeather) October 22, 2020

Look at the Sun!

The sun is trying to make its way through the smoke and clouds in Estes Park. pic.twitter.com/v4FMtyLuBj — Michael Elizabeth Sakas (@_msakas) October 22, 2020

It is Scary!

Last Friday, my mom evacuated because of the Cameron Peak fire. She went home yesterday. Today she evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire. My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected, and with our beautiful lands & towns. Here’s footage from my mom’s cabin at 2:30pm. pic.twitter.com/ISYKmKa1De — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) October 22, 2020

The fire cause is still under the investigation, and officials report that they hope to contain the blaze by November 10, if the weather condition improves. While strong winds and warmer weather could come in the way of the firefighters, weather forecast speculates snow and higher humidity, which should offer some hope for the containment. Meanwhile, the 61 wildfires burning across the US have scorched nearly 4 million acres. At least 17 of those fires are reportedly burning in California, 10 in Idaho and five in Colorado.

