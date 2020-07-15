The stand-up comedy scene in India is going through a rough patch these days, ever since an old video of Agrima Joshua surfaced online. Now another comedian Rohan Joshi is at the centre of all muck and abusive threats after his old tweets went viral. Joshi's number and address were leaked online and he has been at the receiving end of threats and abuses involving his family. In his Instagram post, he wrote that he's going offline and asked people to leave his family alone.

In the last few days, stand-up comic Agrima Joshua faced a backlash after a video of her making a joke about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj went viral. It soon boiled over to other comedians who have cracked jokes on Hindu deities. Rohan Joshi's old tweets in which he insulted politicians and cracked jokes on Gods were also caught in the public eye now. With his number and address getting leaked online, it only made it worse for him. He posted an apology post on his Instagram and announced he would be going offline for a few days. He has already deactivated his Twitter account. Vir Das Was Served 13 Legal Notices, Attended a High Court Hearing in 2020 over Jokes, Says ‘Freedom of Speech Definitely Exists, It Just Ain’t Free’.

Check Rohan Joshi's Post on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan Joshi (@mojorojo) on Jul 14, 2020 at 1:44am PDT

He has also disabled the comments on this post. An anonymous Twitter account revealed the personal contact details of Rohan Joshi along with other stand-up comics like Kaneez Surka and Vir Das. Twitterati dug out old tweets of many other comics in the past where they used Hindu gods as their jokes and punchlines. Now, Joshi has offered an apology for hurting religious sentiments and also distanced himself from social media for a while.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).