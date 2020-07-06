As we continue to lead the ‘new normal,’ there are videos and photos that often surface on social media, keeping netizens hooked on their mobile phones. The latest addition to the viral moments is Congresswoman, Kathleen Rice. The US Democratic representative from Long Island was caught helping a mama duck and her ducklings to cross a busy road in New York City. The adorable video has instantly gone viral on social media, receiving millions of views. The good deed of the Congresswoman is winning hearts on the internet as people are all in praise for her move to help the birds. Mother Leopard Teaching Stubborn Cubs Cross Road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park Is Too Cute, Video of Unusual Sighting Goes Viral.

Social media has been full of videos and posts that aim to boost positivity among people. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and it is easy for all of us to feel low. Thanks to the internet, many clips and viral posts keep netizens engaged in a positive way, spread joy and smile across. Such was the case when the video of Congresswoman was surfaced on Twitter and Instagram. Adorable! Auckland Motorists on Northern Motorway Stop on All Lanes for a Family of Ducks to Cross the Road.

In the video, she, along with a few others, can be seen running to the rescue of the mama duck and her ducklings, as they were about to venture onto the street. She gestured and yelled for cars and buses to ‘stop,’ until the road was clear. The adorable birds with the Congresswoman’s help, quickly crossed the busy road.

Watch the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork) on Jul 3, 2020 at 7:14am PDT

Seeing her adorable gesture, the internet was all in praises. The clip which received thousands of views and likes, also got many comments. People appreciated the fact that there are still people in the world, who would halt traffic for ducks.

Netizens Were All In Praise:

Could you imagine if we had this much compassion for each other? This is wonderful! 🤗🦆🦆🦆 — Phoebe Hobart (@phoebehobart) July 3, 2020

This What the Congresswoman Had to Say!

NY Rep. @KathleenRice, who’s leading the charge in this video, tells me she sheperded the ducks all the way from Third Ave. to Central Park — a trek that took 45 minutes. “I’m proud to serve every New Yorker, including those with with webbed feet,” Rice says — Katrina 🐝 Win The Era (@Kathlee06407765) July 3, 2020

Would You Too?

aww would have done the same thing!!!! — Crystalclark (@Crystal61838153) July 4, 2020

Isn’t it adorable? The video is a reminder to all of us that in times of crisis, only we can help each other, and by doing so, the world can always be a better place to live. Rice is a 55-year-old Democrat who serves as the US Representative from New York’s Long Island.

