Corona for Rs 20! Roadside Vendor Calling Facemasks ‘Corona’ Leaves Netizens Amused (Watch Video)

Video of a man selling facemasks by the roadside has caught the fancy of social media users. As Coronavirus fear looms across the globe, the cost of facemasks has been hiked. Masks are being sold at traffic signals and by roadside vendors at high prices. And a video of a man selling facemasks for Rs 20 in a busy area has gone viral on social media platforms. He is seen selling facemasks calling it 'Corona'. While we understand that he is trying to say the mask is a preventive measure against Coronavirus, he decided to call it Corona. As the video went viral, people couldn't stop laughing at the contrast situation. Little Girl Tries to Eat Biscuit Wearing Facemask in China, Her Perplexed Reaction Goes Viral (Watch Video)

As the video was shared widely, some asked if he was selling Coronavirus after all or the mask to prevent it. The clip generated quite a lot of funny reactions on the internet. People shared various memes and funny jokes to support the situation. And some are even trying to trace the man so that they can correct him. Coronavirus Outbreak: Can COVID-19 Spread Through Reusable Cups and Bottles That You Carry To The Gym? Here's How to Keep Them Germ-Free,

Coronavirus has killed over 4,000 people across the world. It originated from Wuhan in China and has infected 113,702 people globally in three months since January this year. On Tuesday, the government said that 50 cases that were reported till March 10 of which Indians were 34 while 16 were Italians. On Tuesday, 8 positive cases were reported from Kerala, 5 from Pune and one from Bengaluru. After the 44 positive cases were declared on Tuesday, three positive cases were reported from Bengaluru with travel history from the US via Dubai, one more positive case was reported from Bengaluru with travel history from the US via Heathrow.