Coronavirus Scare Causes #CancelEverything to Trend on Twitter! Netizens Flood the Micro-Blogging Site with Reactions

Coronavirus #CancerEverything (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus(COVID-19) has managed to single-handedly bring the world to a halt. The highly contagious disease has cancelled everything. Soon after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus as a global pandemic, social distancing measures are being taken to help slow down the spread of the disease. The deadly virus has spread to different countries and it becoming difficult to contain the widely spreading virus. This has led to #CancelEverything after all the major events and gatherings are being cancelled on account of coronavirus. Right from Coachella being postponed to Hamilton, to St. Patrick’s Day parade, the charity gala and even the Holi celebration back in India, coronavirus has taken a toll on possibly any kind of public gathering. Coronavirus Scare in India: Electronics Sale Down by Rs 1,350 Crore in Two Months as Consumers Avoid Purchase of China-Made Products.

People are taking to social media to share posts under #canceleverything. With the intensity that the contagious virus is spreading, it is no less than a curfew of sorts that the world might experience in a few days. People on the internet have mixed reaction and while some are scared and really wish to #CancelEverything, some are making funny memes and jokes. However, cancelling everything does make a lot of sense, because did you know the conference for coronavirus has been cancelled because of coronavirus. Take a look at #CancelEverything tweets:

This One

#CancelEverything has been my Introvert Motto for all my life. You want to know what to do during a quarantine? Just ask an introvert pic.twitter.com/g0LSfoniig — flowers_for_nash (@flowersfornash2) March 11, 2020

#CancelEverything

Listen to the folks in Italy who are warning us about what's coming if we don't take action. Text: https://t.co/unZ9UVC82B#CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/e3JW8O1p7o — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) March 11, 2020

People's Urge

Sooo... the same people who scream that the coronavirus is going to kill us all and we should #CancelEverything are trying to somehow blame the DOW sell-offs on Trump... It's as if they cant put two and two together... or look in the mirror — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2020

The global cases of coronavirus have reached over one lakh. Closer to home, in India, six new cases of COVID-19 from Maharashtra and Karnataka have been reported. These two states were until now untouched by coronavirus outbreak in India. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 50.