Coronavirus Self-Distancing Satire Memes Go Viral and They Are Too Relatable if You Are Isolating Yourselves to Prevent Catching COVID-19

Coronavirus Self-Distancing Satire Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus pandemic is freaking people out. The virus is responsible for more than 5,000 deaths. In a bid to prevent from catching COVID-19, people are staying back at home. Companies and government organisations in countries majorly impacted by the virus have urged employees to work from home. People are basically self-isolating and social distancing. While people are striving to distance themselves, naturally they are going to get bored. As much dreadful the pandemic is, individuals are following everything possible to safe themselves from getting the virus. And if there is anything bright to self-isolating is that now, with all the free time, people are utilising to make satire memes, self-distancing, of course. If you are socially isolating yourselves too by staying back at home, you would definitely relate to these viral memes and jokes. Working From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak? Twitterati Come Up With Great Makeshift Desk Ideas to Deal With WFH.

If you are unaware of the self-isolating and social distancing terms amid coronavirus fear, here is a little brief you should know before we check on the memes. Self-isolating and social distancing is essentially the concept of healthy, virus-free individuals choosing to stay home and avoid social activities to prevent the spread or even catch any virus. However, in this case, government officials are also urging people to stay back at home. For instance, Italy, which has been severely hit by COVID-19, is following a nationwide coronavirus lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Coronavirus Scare Causes #CancelEverything to Trend on Twitter! Netizens Flood the Micro-Blogging Site with Reactions.

The seriousness of the current global scenario is no joke. But in times of such crisis, people staying at home are likely to get bored. And for introverts, social distancing and self-isolating are not actually that big a deal as it is an everyday story of their life. Check out the coronavirus self-distancing satire memes and enjoy a little light-hearted moment amid the crisis. Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Videos Will Melt Your Heart.

Check Out the Memes:

#SelfQuarantine is easier and almost welcomed as long as the #Wifi works! Who needs to leave home when you got screens. Safely doing my part on #SelfDistancing. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/7JLCtaqAqI — Alesia Martin (@alesiabmartin) March 13, 2020

Way Too Much Time to Think!

Now You Have!

I recommend everyone starts #stockpiling DIY stuff. I mean, if you're stuck inside the house for 7 days and can't work from home, you might as well paint or wallpaper all those walls and doors that you always postponed because you didn't have the time for it... #selfisolating pic.twitter.com/aOYrGlsXMh — Dr Gaby Wolferink (@drgabywolferink) March 13, 2020

Not At All!

Meanwhile Introverts Be Like!

has an introverted gamer #selfisolating basically means i do not need to make any changes to my daily routine and just go about my day like normal pic.twitter.com/YcAFQop4uX — ♚Superior Legends♚ (@15uperior) March 13, 2020

LOL!

I am the epitome of introverted. Self-isolating comes natural. This will be easy for me but I feel for all the social, extroverts that can't handle the hermit life. Stir crazy cabin fever up ahead. #selfisolating pic.twitter.com/QWCNB3l4iQ — Alisha La (@AlishaLa7) March 13, 2020

While jokes and memes are on one side, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted severely. Self-isolating and social distancing is not a pandemic fad or meme, but it is something that people are in a way, forced to follow for their benefit and the world as a whole.