In the last few months, with the pandemic of coronavirus everyone has become extra cautious about their hygiene, compulsively washing hands, maintaining a distance and all that. At least, it is now in subconscious mind of the basic rules to follow whenever one steps out. Now a phrase with a acronym of Men and Women has been shared online and is going viral on Twitter. The phrase reads, "Avoid Men, Follow Women Instead" and each letter of the words Men and Women stands for an instruction. A picture of these COVID-19 rules was shared online but alert Twitterati found another error in this set of two pictures. You should watch it too. Wuhan, Ground Zero for COVID-19 Pandemic, Reopens Schools: Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter As Confused Netizens Scratch Their Heads at Chinese City’s Decision to Begin Classes.

A Twitter user shared a picture of two PPT slides of COVID-19 rules and captioned them "day 1 of class." It is unclear where and which class shared these but it is worth noting what they convey. The first slide reads, "Avoid Men". In this, the letters stand for M- Mouth, E- Eyes and N- Nose." So basically one should avoid touching their mouth, eyes and nose. Another slide reads, "Follow Women Instead," where W- wash your hands, O- Observe social distancing, M- Mask up, E- Exercise and Eat well and N- No unnecessarily crowding. This tweet is going viral but people have some serious questions about the professor. See the tweet to know why. Indian Jugaad at Its Best! Netizens Praise Teacher For 'DIY' Tripod With Hanger and Chair to Support Her Phone and Conduct Online Classroom (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

day 1 of class pic.twitter.com/gjl8g2D6yH — ur grandma mia (@itsmiameera) September 2, 2020

There is a typo on the slide which writes N as M, but more than that, the teacher standing by is wearing her mask incorrectly. Her nose is not covered in the mask and netizens pointed it out, among other funny reactions to this tweet.

Check How Netizens Reacted to These Rules:

HAHA Not Unseeing This Typo

There is no M letter in the whole sentence even 💀 pic.twitter.com/XPeIGwyf2y — A (@ay_140) September 2, 2020

Restraining Order!

Last time I followed a woman I had a restraining order filed against me so what now — Ñêmö ༄ (@nfornemo) September 2, 2020

How?

HOW IS SHE GONNA TEACH WITHOUT WEARING THE MASK CORRECTLY pic.twitter.com/36v9kOzaIl — TREAT PEOPLE WITH KINDNESS (@lou_haz_1D28) September 2, 2020

That's Not The Way to Wear a Mask

Taking advice from someone who wears their mask like that pic.twitter.com/5gdoyMdZX9 — Jess (@Jeffro_Vans) September 2, 2020

Hilarious

This men and women projection is hilarious, but I wish the teacher wore her mask properly. — Mediawatcher #BLM (@Mediawatcher36) September 2, 2020

Apt GIF

The teacher aren't wearing the mask properly be like pic.twitter.com/kOQ6bvTOdT — Reza-A (@sp3ctraa) September 3, 2020

So clearly, people cannot unsee the typo for one, but the way she is wearing the mask is the other point that has to be really considered. A lot of people wear their masks wrong, which drives out the whole point of wearing them. So now you know, what are the rules for COVID-19, do follow and stay safe!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).