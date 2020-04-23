Covidiot Funny Memes and TikTok Videos: These Jokes on Violators of Social Distancing Guidelines Show Why It's Better to Stay Safe At Home

Covidiot memes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus spread has imposed a lockdown in almost all countries, as the cases of COVID 19 patients continue to rise. Day by day, the restrictions are increasing as some people still do not seem to understand the seriousness. Urban dictionary introduced the term 'Covidiot' for such people who do not follow the social distancing rules and violate the lockdown guidelines. And as instances of people being covidiots continue from around the world, they became a target of funny memes and jokes. A lot of jokes and TikTok videos are trending online and continue to make people laugh in quarantine. COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in India and Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Protocol, Watch Videos.

Especially in times like these, memes and jokes provide such a good respite from the dullness around. And in quarantine, we have seen a lot of new meme targets coming in, the Covidiots are giving a chance to be made fun of. Be it the protestors coming down on streets against lockdown or people gathering to buy groceries from stores, everyone has become a target of these jokes. As the term became popular in the last two months, so have the memes and jokes being made on them. We have got you some of the funniest memes and hilarious videos of covidiots below. Florida Beaches Swarmed by Thousands After Restrictions Get Lifted Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Twitterati Condemn #FloridaMorons.

Check Funny Memes and Videos on Covidiot:

Spot the Irony?

I still can’t get over this photo. Why wear all that PPE to protect yourself from a “lie?” 😜 #COVIDIOT #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/ixAfk0ARqa — Bridget Resists 🗽🇺🇸🌊✊❤️ (@BridgetSterli19) April 18, 2020

Every Stupid Comment Gets This Like

Anytime a #COVIDIOT says or posts something ignorant and stupid....they are going to get this in the “comments section.” 😷 pic.twitter.com/YKxRjoCGrb — TreyLA 🌎🌎🌎 (@treyinla) April 22, 2020

How Does This Work?

Hahaha!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica Jones (@ejones61) on Apr 22, 2020 at 5:55pm PDT

Seen This?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWARE CITIZEN (@meme_awareness) on Apr 23, 2020 at 1:30am PDT

Oh, This Music!

This is the funniest video you will ever see today.. 😂 #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/PNtUNKxbgt — 🅹🆄🆂🆃🅳🅾🅸🆃9🅹🅰❁ (@justdoit9ja_) April 18, 2020

How it Feels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℵąყơɱı • 奈代美 🇨🇦🇱🇰 (@nayomi_jaiden) on Apr 22, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

That's Not How it Works

Pic1: When the Police is out there Pic2: When there is no Police #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/R5Gp66wyG2 — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) April 22, 2020

These memes and jokes serve an example as why it is better to stay at home and be safe. If you know someone who is being a covidiot then do share these memes with them and let them know they are not being a great example to anyone. We hope the above jokes have made you laugh a bit in the dull seeming atmosphere.