Creepy Video of Headless Man Walking on a Busy Street is Going Viral

Headless man caught on camera (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

If you've been watching too much of horror films or reading about zombies then a viral video may just creep you out. A headless man has been filmed walking on a busy street. It is unclear where the video is taken from but seems like some South Asian country. The video shows a man walking along a busy street but its clearly abnormal as he has no head! The man dressed in shorts and a button-down shirt and carries a red bag in his hand. He's crossing a road and onlookers don't seem to be bothered at all, but you definitely would be as he's got no head! Although we do not know the authenticity of the video, it is definitely creepy. Ghost Caught on Camera With Its Pet! NY Couple See Spooky Shadows in Their Home (Watch Viral Video).

Watch the Creepy Video of Headless Man Walking:

That looks some great work of editing right? A man without head ensuring he lets the vehicles pass as he crosses the road. Plus, even the others around don't seem to be seeing anything unusual around them. But well, you can never guess what goes viral on the internet and this video is just one of the many. Also, this is not the first time a headless man has been caught on camera. In India's Goa, a video of a similar man was captured.

Watch Video of Headless Man in Goa:

This too looks like a great piece of editing right? Well, how would you react if you come across a headless man in real life? Sure not make a video of it.