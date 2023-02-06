After the craze of making your own cool modern-art portraits using AI and making your essays and stories easier with AI, the latest area that has been making the most of this tool is unfortunately deeply concerning. We are talking about the Porn Industry. AI has enabled a huge world of deepfake porn and several people who are paying to turn their fantasies into an AI-enabled reality. This deeply concerning trend of buying deepfake pron videos or making unconsented adult content of celebs came into the picture when Twitch streamer Atrioc was caught making deepfake porn videos of female streamers. QTCindrella deepfake porn, Maya Higa deepfake were some of the videos which began to trend after this concerning the action of Atrioc. While the streamer has since made an apology video, netizens cannot help but highlight the most disturbing part of this new possibility unlocked by AI — lack of consent. Google Bans Deepfake-Generating AI from Colab.

Every time we introduce AI to any new arena, the world is usually divided into three parts — the over-excited AI enthusiasts who want to capture how the industry can be expanded, the sceptics who raise concerns about everything from data safety to quality accuracy and a lot more and the third kind who continue to live their shelled lives without any interest in the world of AI. When it comes to deepfake porn, however, the line is very clear — it is a tool that enables anyone to create their most gruesome fantasies using images of people who have any online presence without any consent. And this lack of consent is what makes deepfake prons a very dangerous territory that needs immediate attention and intervention from tech companies and government authorities. In a world where revenge pron is already ruining lives and causing mental trauma for many, deepfake porn holds the possibility of making things much worse, especially for women (as statistics have shown). This is what the Internet has to say about it. UK to Criminalize Deepfake Porn Sharing Without Consent.

The Facts As It Is

deep fake p*rn can never be consensual. it's not a debate. it's highly unethical. it's not a debate. it should be outlawed. it's not a debate. — 🤺☃️ full métal hijabi 🚩✫ (@LaVagabondine) January 31, 2023

The Concerning Reality of Deepfake Porn

i’ve said it before with regards to leaking female content creators’ nudes and i’ll say it again with regards to this deepfake pornography stuff— the reason you’re looking is because the lack of consent turns you on. you like it because these women did not consent. that’s it. — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) January 31, 2023

Someone Highlighted The Importance of The Knowledge of Consent

You know, while the generalization of Men as Sexual predators is bad the deepfake pron controversy makes it really clear that a lot of men seem to not understand consent. — Onion-sama (@HimeOnion) February 2, 2023

The Dirty World of AI?

Deep fake porn becoming a thing mere weeks after everyone gave their entire photographic history over to an app in exchange for some flattering AI portraits is pretty ominous. Then again what is the end game of an evil tech company making porn of literally everyone — Jake Flores (normal) (@feraljokes) January 31, 2023

Some Truth Bombs

this whole deepfake conversation has done a great job of showing which men truly understand consent, and which ones are looking for any loophole to get around it without "technically" being a rapist — goobenberger (@illcrydonttryme) February 1, 2023

The Final Statement

This would have me suing EVERYBODY. Deepfake pornography of women is so dangerous. It should not exist. Women can lose their entire livelihoods & safety over sex work. Imagine someone putting your face on a sex worker’s face & sending that as revenge porn to your job or school https://t.co/rUYKREZES2 — Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) January 31, 2023

Despite this deeply concerning event and the online conversation, there haven’t been any official statements from authorities. But it sure is something to address and, hopefully, something that can be eradicated.

