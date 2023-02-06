After the craze of making your own cool modern-art portraits using AI and making your essays and stories easier with AI, the latest area that has been making the most of this tool is unfortunately deeply concerning. We are talking about the Porn Industry. AI has enabled a huge world of deepfake porn and several people who are paying to turn their fantasies into an AI-enabled reality. This deeply concerning trend of buying deepfake pron videos or making unconsented adult content of celebs came into the picture when Twitch streamer Atrioc was caught making deepfake porn videos of female streamers. QTCindrella deepfake porn, Maya Higa deepfake were some of the videos which began to trend after this concerning the action of Atrioc. While the streamer has since made an apology video, netizens cannot help but highlight the most disturbing part of this new possibility unlocked by AI — lack of consent. Google Bans Deepfake-Generating AI from Colab.

Every time we introduce AI to any new arena, the world is usually divided into three parts — the over-excited AI enthusiasts who want to capture how the industry can be expanded, the sceptics who raise concerns about everything from data safety to quality accuracy and a lot more and the third kind who continue to live their shelled lives without any interest in the world of AI. When it comes to deepfake porn, however, the line is very clear — it is a tool that enables anyone to create their most gruesome fantasies using images of people who have any online presence without any consent. And this lack of consent is what makes deepfake prons a very dangerous territory that needs immediate attention and intervention from tech companies and government authorities. In a world where revenge pron is already ruining lives and causing mental trauma for many, deepfake porn holds the possibility of making things much worse, especially for women (as statistics have shown). This is what the Internet has to say about it. UK to Criminalize Deepfake Porn Sharing Without Consent.

The Facts As It Is

The Concerning Reality of Deepfake Porn

Someone Highlighted The Importance of The Knowledge of Consent

The Dirty World of AI?

Some Truth Bombs

The Final Statement

Despite this deeply concerning event and the online conversation, there haven’t been any official statements from authorities. But it sure is something to address and, hopefully, something that can be eradicated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).