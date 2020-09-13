September 13 is marked as Defy Superstition Day. As the name suggests it is marked as a day to break some superstitious beliefs that most of us believe in life. It is celebrated on the the 13th every year because the number also has negative connotations to it, the most common being Friday the 13th. It is not clear as to who or where this day started but the idea is to clear one's minds of their superstitious thoughts and beliefs. Around the world, almost every community believes in some superstitions or the other. On Defy Superstitions Day 2020, we have got you 7 popular ones from around the world that you may have heard or at least follow in your life. From Tying Nimbu Mirchi to Evil Eye Masks, These 5 Common Indian Superstitions to Ward Evil Eye Have No Religious Backing.

1. Knock on Wood or Touch wood:

Very often when something good happens to you, or someone says something positive, people give a knock on the wood or say "touchwood" to ward off the bad luck. One of the explanations to this phrase is the early Pagan communities believed that spirits and angels resided in the trees. So the habit to touch a wooden block or any wooden object to ward off bad luck has stayed on.

2. Trimming Nails at Night Brings Back Luck:

Your mother may shout at you if you start trimming your nails after dark, but you are not the only one. This superstition is common in Turkey and South Korea as well. In Japan, it says it could bring premature death. The possible explanation is, in the olden days there used to be no electricity, using sharp objects to cut nails could cause harm and bring more trouble.

3. Broken Mirrors Are Not a Good Sign

There are multiple superstitions about mirrors and reflective objects. It is said that breaking a mirror or seeing oneself in a broken mirror will bring seven years of bad luck! In Mexico, keeping two mirrors facing each other is said to open a doorway for the evil.

4. Whistling Indoors Invites Evil

Whistling indoors post sunset is said to be a call to the evil spirits. The superstitious belief is followed in Lithuania and some Asian countries as well.

5. No Toasting With Water

In Germany, it is believed that if you toast someone with water it will bring their death. A folklore states that spirits of the dead would drink water from the river Lethe. Goddess Lethe and the river of forgetfulness would cause the spirit to forget the earthly past.

6. Walking Backwards Attracts Devil

If you walk backwards in the Portugal is considered unlucky. It is believed that the devil knows where you are and where you are going.

7. Curse of the Evil Eye

This is a very common belief that spans across the Mediterranean, Middle East and South Asia that if you achieve anything good, it will attract a evil eye. It is called the 'nazar' in India. There is a belief that too much happiness or success would invite the anger of your enemies or envy of the gods even! So amulets or blue beads are always worn to keep away the evil eye.

You can list out more ten or twenty superstitions from around the world as almost every place has some belief that links to their ancient culture or some folk tale. Everyone has their own version which makes us wonder if there's any truth to them as well? On this day, give you mind a chance to defy in the existence of these beliefs and address them with your elders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).