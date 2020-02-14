Delhi Airport Sends Love-Filled Messages to All Its Airlines on Valentine’s Day 2020 and We Think the Hub Is a Keeper!

Delhi Airport sends love to airlines (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Delhi Airport believes in the importance of Valentine's Day like no one else. On February 14, the airport at India's national capital took time out of its busy schedule to shower its show on all airlines. Delhi Airport's Twitter handle is flooded with mushy and cheesy love messages to all airlines who take off from there. And believe us you, some of the tweets are quite spicy and sensuous. From Indigo, Air India, Spice Jet, Vistara to the Duty-Free Shop, the airport loves everyone equally and shows no partiality. From urging Indigo to never 'runaway' from them to call Air India their 'first love' Delhi Airport's love saga is long and unending. Valentine's Day 2020: Here's How You Can Say 'I Love You' in Geeky Ways.

Delhi Airport even told Spice Jet that they love how the airlines their "hub, red, hot and spicy!" Quite an open declaration to make! As Delhi Airport continued to express their innermost desires, the airlines turned out to be nothing less. They replied with equally hot and spicy messages making Delhi Airport fall in love with them all over again. We believe, Delhi airport is one hell of a lover and is a keeper to all airlines, all at the same time!

Oh, My My Indigo:

Special Hub for Air India:

. @delhiairport It feels great to have a special place in your hub. #ValentinesDay2020 #DELlovesYou — Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2020

High With Vistara!

.@DelhiAirport, cheesy but landed well, just like all our aircraft thanks to you #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Vistara (@airvistara) February 14, 2020

Aww, Spice Jet:

Delhi Duty-Free, What Do You Think?

.@DelhiDutyFree Love the way how everyone mingles with you so well, while they shop smiles and collect happiness. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020

As airlines replied, Delhi Airport sent them more love. They replied back to Vistara saying, "Why thank you, we get this new feeling with you and it never gets old, runway with me?" Playing with words, the airport replied to Air India saying, "I love how you are so plane and simple." And they want Air India to "Keep it spicy!"