Delhi Metro may be a popular and convenient option for commuting, but unfortunately, it is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. First, it was commuters making reels within the metro coaches, but the recent indecency inside Delhi metro is going viral. Women wearing skimpy and barely there clothes inside the metro, to an explicit video of oral sex between two men, the Delhi metro has got itself an NSFW tag. While the instances are of course, indecent and shocking, netizens have found some sort of humour within this too. Delhi metro memes are going viral after these recent incidences.

A very recent video that is going viral shows a couple making out inside the Delhi metro. The video shows a couple kissing, while they are sitting on the floor of the coach! The girl is seen sleeping with her head on the boy’s lap, and they proceed to kiss. The DMRC has deployed special squads, but the incidents seem to be continuing. With such clips, it has again given rise to funny memes and jokes on Delhi Metro being NSFW. Couple Engages in PDA and Kisses Each Other on Metro Train.

Check Out Funny Memes on Delhi Metro NSFW Videos:

What your friend means

When frnd says ‘Cab chhod, delhi metro se jaate hai’pic.twitter.com/JJgLGCJKYF — Akash (@vaderakash) May 8, 2023

NSFW meme alert!

Fixed the Delhi Metro logo for free 😃👍 pic.twitter.com/E1qV8CapyK — Anurag Shrivastava (@SrivastavaSaheb) May 2, 2023

The Sad State of Delhi Metro

A Little Too Obvious?

LOL

*travels in Delhi metro without seeing any obscene act for 3 days in a row* Me to Delhi metro: pic.twitter.com/2UdzpInK6p — Meme Lord 🦇 (@AalsiMemeLord) May 5, 2023

How People Travel in Delhi Metro

*People being nasty in Delhi metro* Person sitting in front of them: pic.twitter.com/Ek02EyO33m — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 28, 2023

What Even!

The internet is of course not happy with the current status of such instances becoming too common in the Delhi metro. The recent video has once again angered the netizens who are questioning why this has become so prominent. Some questioned if the girl was intoxicated. Another Clip of Girl Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Surfaces Online, Netizens Ask DMRC to Levy Fine.

Many have called it shameful. However, some people pointed out how filming the people and circulating the video is also problematic. Meanwhile, others just seem to enjoy the latest video to make funny memes and jokes about it how Delhi Metro is slowly becoming NSFW for everyone.

