The bombshell, Demi rose is taking Instagram by storm with her XXX-tra hot nude video and topless pictures. These pictures from Hacienda Na Xamena, Ibiza have left her fans breathless. The curvy diva shared 2 topless images and one nude video of enjoying herself. The Instagram lingerie model is known for flaunting her busty frame in string bikinis. The hot diva has her fans hooked on her Instagram as keeps sharing super sexy pics for her Instagram fans. The lingerie model and Instagram biggie boast of 14.2m followers on the photo-sharing platform! In many of the viral Instagram pictures, the diva has even gone topless for seductive poses. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

View this post on Instagram Heaven on Earth✨ @lolo_creativ A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Sep 9, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

Demi Rose is normally known to be the queen of string bikini looks. While this look was jaw-droppingly amazing, she styles string bikinis perfectly. For those who do not know string bikinis, as the name suggests are tiny and mainly made up of strings that can be tied around the waist in terms of the bikini bottoms and around the neck in case of bikini tops. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty! Demi Rose has a chic sense of fashion sense. Right from her sheer lacy dresses to satin slip-ons Demi Rose has given us some real fashion goals! Her sexy bikini pics are a rage on social media. Demi Rose is the queen of bikini looks and a proud owner of an XXX-tra sexy hourglass figure. The hot lingerie model can spice up even the simplest of beach looks.

