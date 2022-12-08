Are we talking about desi Mia Khalifa in town? Well, it looks like it! Fans of the Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh have compared her to former XXX star Mia Khalifa because of the way she is dressed for her forthcoming song video. Singh uploaded a video of herself dressed in a grey pantsuit and a pink shirt. Her fans' attention has been drawn to her hairstyle, aka pigtails. She can be seen with two braided pigtails and spectacles on. When Akshara asked her followers if they could identify her, a crew member responded: "Akshara Singh.. Bhojpuri industry superstar." Just recently, after tweeting something extremely explicit, former Pornhub legend Mia Khalifa set social media users' tongues wagging. The most recent cover of Arcadia magazine captures the eXXX-porn icon Mia Khalifa flawlessly, who expressed her joy at having her face appear on a magazine cover for the first time.

The Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh (Akshara Singh) enjoys enormous popularity for both her acting and her stunning appearance. The audience is really enthusiastic about each of Akshara Singh's music videos and movies. Mia Khalifa Shares NSFW Tweet ‘My Tits Are Too Nice To Look for Parking,’ Racy Message on Twitter Goes Viral!

This video of actress Akshara Singh, who transitioned from Bhojpuri film to Hindi television, has gained a lot of attention. The viral video features Akshara Singh in a drastically different appearance. Some viewers are seen praising the actress after watching the film, while others have compared Akshara Singh to a pornstar.

Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's Video Where She is Compared to ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa:

The BTS video for Akshara Singh's brand-new song, "Piya Ke Zulfiya," can be seen here. In the video, Akshara Singh can be seen having fun with her colleagues. For the session, the actress is pictured in a different outfit. In the video, Akshara can be seen with her hair in two braids and round spectacles on. Netizens have compared Akshara Singh to pornographic star Mia Khalifa Video after noticing her new appearance. One user said, "Mia Khalifa Lag Rahi Ho." Another wrote, "Didi chasme me Miya lag rahi ho." A third user commented, "Aap to Mia Khalifa lag rahi ho ekadam." Yet another added, "Shi bolu to aap miya khalifa lag rhi h."

Akshara Singh and Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: singhakshara and miakhalifa/Instagram)

One of the best monetarily compensated actresses in Bhojpuri film is Singh. She is well-known for her work in the action dramas Tabadala and Sarkar Raj as well as the romantic action movie Satya. Last year, she participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

