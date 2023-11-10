Diwali Bonus 2023 Funny Memes & Jokes: Humorous Posts To Find a Silver Lining in the Soan Papdi or Dry Fruits You Get in the Name of Bonus at Workplace

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for celebrations, family gatherings, and the exchange of gifts. In India, it's also a time when many employees eagerly anticipate their annual Diwali bonus. The joy of receiving this bonus often becomes a far-fetched dream when the idea of money is replaced with a box of dried fruits or Soanpapdi. But what can one do? Of course, express the pain in a humorous and relatable way through Diwali bonus memes. HR Making Rangoli in Office for Diwali Funny Memes, Jokes and Hilarious Tweets That Will Crack You Up Go Viral!

The Diwali bonus is a common practice in Indian companies. It's a special monetary reward given to employees by their employers as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. For many, this bonus is eagerly awaited as it often goes a long way in helping with Diwali expenses, such as buying gifts, new clothes, and indulging in special treats. 'Diwali Ki Safai' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here! Ahead of Diwali 2023, Relatable and Hilarious Posts on Deep Cleaning the House Go Viral.

Diwali bonus memes have gained popularity on social media platforms and messaging apps. These memes humorously capture the excitement and expectations that employees associate with their annual bonuses. Many memes show the disparity between employees' high expectations for their Diwali bonuses and the actual amount received. *sobs in dry fruits*. Funny memes & jokes often show employees excitedly planning their gift-shopping sprees, only to be left with peanuts as a bonus.

In the weeks leading up to Diwali, we eagerly count down the days until they receive their bonuses. These funny memes & jokes are the best way to show anticipation and excitement as the bonus day draws near. Check out the best Diwali bonus memes and jokes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiksha jain (@samikshajain343)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amigoways Technologies Pvt Ltd (@amigoways)

Us When?