The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is just a few days away, and people have already opened their storeroom doors for some pre-festival mopping! According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali 2022 will be observed on Monday, 24 October, to celebrate the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The Hindu festival is widely associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and God Ganesha. Therefore, families prefer to clean up their residences much prior to the auspicious event to attract good energy and prosperity. Prepping for the five-day festivities means painting, dusting, decorating, throwing-off old and broken items and removing dust from every corner of the house. Painstaking as it may be, netizens on Twitter seemed excited about the workload and shared rib-tickling 'Diwali Ki Safai' Funny memes and relatable videos from flicks, GIFs, uproarious puns, viral jokes and pictures that will surely express your current feeling. When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

Mission cleanliness can be a hectic task for folks who are not fastidious in their regular life. Also, as the big event comes near, people are going to have a certain amount of elbow grease on account of the cleanliness drive. This year, the holy observance adds up to what will be a long weekend. Therefore, folks all over the country are all set to celebrate Deepavali. Going on a shopping spree for gifts, new clothes and firecrackers and preparing authentic snacks and sweets for the festival day, Diwali 2022 memes are among the top trends which have created quite a buzz on social media. Look how meme makers have used their hundred percent humour to give a twist to the tedious 'Diwali Ki Safai'. Diwali 2022: What Are Green Crackers? Are They Eco-Friendly and Less Polluting Than Traditional Firecrackers? All You Need To Know.

Is anybody Else Screaming "Same"?

**Diwali ki safai exists** indian mom to their daughter : pic.twitter.com/AmoA1LGT0Z — Jaimin मेवाडा 👻 (@its_jaimin78) October 10, 2022

Joke Of The Century!

*Lizards and spiders coming in my house after doing diwali ki safai*pic.twitter.com/boul9tGGbt — Pintu💙 (@Pintuu0) October 11, 2022

Sunday Morning Scenes Before Diwali

My mom trying to wake me up for diwali ki safai on sunday: pic.twitter.com/TLn3k6z3BM — Nanditesh Mishra (@Nanditeshmishra) October 9, 2022

If Spiders Had A Voice

Spiders when you clean their webs during Diwali ki safai be like pic.twitter.com/uRGnLtgq9Y — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) October 12, 2022

We Love Diwali But Not 'Diwali Ki Safai'

Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/DP0eeF5VKa — Akash Singh (@carelessguy94) October 12, 2022

Lucky Fathers!

My whole family doing DIWALI KI SAFAI except Your DAD : pic.twitter.com/1DqvqETXDE — Akash Singh (@carelessguy94) October 12, 2022

Same Expression, Same Mood And Same Feeling

Condition of every boy for next 20 days...#diwali_ki_safai pic.twitter.com/f6yJ9knb6E — Abhinav Singh (@insider_dirty) October 8, 2022

You saw how the meme-making community created some of the wittiest satirical jokes and gags that are the funniest part of the Diwali celebration. Online users have received a fair share of relevant puns that will leave you in splits. We hope this piece helps you to lighten your burden in between the tiresome cleaning!

