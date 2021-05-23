In a heinous incident of animal cruelty, a dog was allegedly beaten and killed by the members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and service provider staff of a gated society in Gurgaon. Following complaints of some residents in the community, the "old and peaceful" dog was thrashed, and stuffed inside a polythene bag and suffocated to death and later dumped at an undisclosed location. The incident took place at Emaar Palm Drive in Gurgaon.

According to Indian Express, an FIR has been registered against RWA members and the staff by Sector 5 resident, Akshima Jhajhria, who alleged the incident took place between 10.30 pm and 2 am on May 20.

In her complaint, Jhajhria said the three official members of the RWA, a security officer and the estate manager conspired to kill an innocent animal. The police complaint said, “Community dogs living in the society for the last few years were beaten, tied, killed and stuffed in a polythene bag and dumped at an unknown location. The old, calm, docile and peaceful dog was put in a polythene bag and suffocated to death and dumped.”

An RWA member denied the allegations levelled against them: “The RWA and even the estate manager were not apprised of this incident, it has been done in ignorance by some of the guards following a complaint by a resident that a dog was troubling them. In the absence of authority, since it was nighttime, they took some action randomly, which we also condemn… We don’t support any cruelty against animals, even when monkeys come to our society we don’t get langurs or monkey catchers or those type of things,” the report quoted the RWA member as saying.

The luxury Condo builders, Emmar Palm Drive, condemned the actions of the Society and claimed ignorance since they were not responsible for the maintenance of the building.

Securitas India, who was responsible for deploying security personnel to the gated community also denounced the actions of their personnel and expressed contrition over the baseless act of cruelty against an innocent animal.

Actress Pooja Bhatt condemned the brutal incident and voiced her disgust on social media. She tagged both the aforementioned posts on her Instagram account and asked to "specify' the names of perpetrators in the building.

An FIR has been registered against the perpetrators at the Sector 65 police station in Gurgoan under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the IPC as well as Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

