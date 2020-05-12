Doja Cat Won't Go Topless After 'Say So' Tops The Charts! Rapper Admits That She Lied When She Said She Would Show Her Boobs If The Song Ranks No. 1

Doja Cat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doja Cat's song "Say So" is busting charts but that doesn't mean that she is going to go topless as she had said earlier. The rapper admitted to lying earlier when she said that she would so her boobs if the song hit the number one mark. "Say So", which is also extremely popular on TikTok has become no.1 on the charts and now the 24-year rapper has clarified that she was only joking when she said she would show her breasts if the song tops the charts. "If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard," she tweeted earlier. However, she recently clarified that nothing like that is happening and that she was only joking. She admitted that she played her fans.

She revealed on a live video that she was not being serious and if she ever uses this line in future, one shouldn't fall for it "I’m just going to be honest with you guys, I did play you. I’m not showing my boobs. I’m nasty with it, I’m extra nasty with it, with a side of scam. I’m on my pirate s**t right now, man… I’m f**king ruthless.”

She further said, "If I say I’m gonna show boobs, just know, I’m not gonna show boobs. And I’m okay with you guys thinking from now on, when I try to use that trick, which I won’t, if I do, just know motherf**ker, I am not being serious. It’s a lie. Ya know, what you’re gonna do." Watch a video recording of Doja Cat's Instagram live:

The official remix of “Say So” features fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, beating out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé. “Say So” leapt from its No. 6 spot.