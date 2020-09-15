A controversial video of United States President Donald Trump is going viral on social media that captures him blatantly belittling climate change & casting doubts on the observations of scientists while discussing California wildfires. He says that climate will soon get "cooler" and that science really doesn't know about climate change. Obviously, Twitter isn't having it. The microblogging site is flooded with funny reactions and memes. While some are taking a sarcastic dig, some are calling the US President out. California Wildfire Briefing: Donald Trump Doubts the Observation of Scientists on Climate Change, US President Says 'I Don't Think Science Knows, Actually'; Watch Video.

Here's what exactly happened: When Wade Crowfoot, California Secretary for Natural Resources, urged to work with him to curb climate change and the impacts of California wildfires saying, “We want to work with you to really recognize the change in climate and what it means for our forests. And actually work together with that science. That science is going to be key because if we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians.” Trump replied casually with a, "It’ll start getting cooler, you just watch", to the disbelief of netizens. Naturally, the trolling began and funny Donald Trump memes and jokes took over social media.

However, that is not where the discussion ended. When Crowfoot remarked, “I wish science agreed with you,” Donald Trump replied by saying, “I don’t think science knows, actually.” Listeners were left wide-eyed shocked, trying to comprehend what exactly the president of the US meant. Social media is flooded with funny reactions and trolling.

Check out Donald Trump's viral video saying science doesn't know about climate change:

President Trump: "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch." Official: "I wish science agreed with you." President Trump: "I don't think science knows, actually." pic.twitter.com/NE2Xs5azLb — David Gura (@davidgura) September 14, 2020

Donald Trump Funny Memes and Jokes

People Are Angry!

It’s time to call in #smokeybear as that’s the maximum level of understanding this @POTUS can comprehend. #TrumpResignNow pic.twitter.com/ySCKcHYqxv — Debbie Thompson (@debbiebroker) September 15, 2020

LOL

Happy to! Let's save a screencap. I'll send you a reminder in 1 year. pic.twitter.com/KD7Q7FkBhu — Remind Me Tweets (@remindmetweets) September 15, 2020

LMAO

Science responds to Trump ... pic.twitter.com/jU4Hn0PS1J — The Ghost Of Caravaggio #FBR #Resistance (@CaravaggioGhost) September 15, 2020

True

Absolutely!

Yup!

People are calling him out and some cannot stop laughing at the viral video. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom, on the other hand, urged Trump to respect their "difference of opinion" on the issue. He said: "We’ve known each other too long, and as you suggest, the working relationship, I value. We obviously feel very strongly the hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting dryer".

