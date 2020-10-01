Tomorrow is October 2nd and do you know what happened on this day? If you are going to say Gandhi Jayanti, then its right but something major happened on this day. Remember Vijay Salgaonkar from Drishyam? He and his family went to Goa to attend a Satsang on October 2! The reminders have started to come in on Twitter. While the sequel of the original Malayalam film Drishyam 2 is in the works, people very much remember the plot of the Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. October 2 was a very important part of the plot of this film and 5 years down the line, people are still sharing memes and reminders of this date.

For those who haven't seen this thriller directed by Nishant Kamat, the plot of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family going to Goa is very crucial. On the day of 2nd October, Vijay and his family went to Goa and attended the Swami Chinmayananda's Satsang in Panaji. They ate pav bhaji in a hotel and returned on October 3. This whole "lie" is later uncovered by police officer Tabu, who is investigating the disappearance of her son. Vijay goes on repeating to everyone that they visited Goa on October 2. The same dialogue has stayed on and is being shared on Twitter by fans of the film.

Check Some Tweets Here:

Just a reminder !😅 Kal 2 October yaad hai na , kal k din Vijay salgaonkar aur uski family Panaji gaye they chinmayanand ji k Satsang mein. waha pav bhaji khai aur 3 oct ko wapas aye they ... #2october #Drishyam — Rameshwar Kumar (@Mad_co987) October 1, 2020

Yaad hai na, Kal 2 oct hai. 2 october ko Vijay Salgaokar @ajaydevgn or uski family panji gaye the swami chinmayanan ji k satsang k lie or agle din wapas aate waqt unhone pav bhaji bhi khayi thi.#DRISHYAM #5YearsOfDrishyam #GandhiJayanti #BapuKaBirthday pic.twitter.com/kG2TRpr5uK — Ronak Jain (@RjKiVani) October 1, 2020

Frnd:- bhai kal 2 October yaad h na... Me:- Ha bhai... Kal k din vijay or uski family panji gaye the satsang m or waha pav bhaji khaye or 3 oct ko wapas aaye the😂😂😂#drishyam #2october #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/eBGK2PcnBZ — Prince Srivastav (@PrinceS67761462) October 1, 2020

Kal 2 october yaad hai na, Kal ke din vijay aur uski family Panaji gaye they Satsang mein aur waha pav bhaji khai aur 3 oct ko wapas aye they . . .. pic.twitter.com/JlHGepcCbu — Honey Singh (@HoneySi03427031) October 1, 2020

Kal 2 october hai yaad hai na, Kal ke din vijay aur uski family Panaji gaye the Satsang mein aur waha pav bhaji khai aur 3 oct ko wapas aye the 😅#Drishyam — Shaikh Sahil (@sahilish_tweets) October 1, 2020

So now you know if someone asks you, what happened on October 2. If you do not recall the sequence, then what better way to watch the film today. Enjoy it and repeat the dialogue as you live through it.

