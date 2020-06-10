Drone Video of 64,000 Endangered Sea Turtles Near Australia's Great Barrier Reef is Turtley Incredible

Turtle drone footage (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

In the whole coronavirus lockdown that imposed in almost nations around the world, we saw a lot of videos and pictures about animals taking it to the streets. Be it aquatic animals returning closer to the residential areas or wild animals out in the open. And now there's video footage of what could be called the largest group of turtles nesting together. Drone footage from Australia's Raine Island has captured about 64,000 green turtles swimming along the beach where they came to lay their eggs! The sight is so pleasing and once again shows the beauty of nature in the animal world. Loggerhead Turtle Yoshi Travels 37,000 Kms From South Africa to Australia After Being Released From Captivity of 20 Years.

Raine Island is the biggest turtle rookery in the world and the footage was released by the government of Queensland. The video was taken in December 2019 as a part of research on turtle population surveys. A drone was proved to be the most effective method of learning about their numbers. This video shows the endangered sea green turtles floating on the blue waters, reaching the shore to hatch their eggs. The video which was recently released has been shared on social media sites. Flying Turtles in Savannah? Turtle Mysteriously Crashes Into Car Windshield While Driving, Pics and Video of Bizarre Accident Go Viral.

Watch The Video Here:

Isn't it incredible! It reminds us of the lakhs of turtles that were seen on India's Odisha beach. The rookery here saw over a lakh of turtles nesting on the beaches. A total of over 6 lakh turtles which laid over crores of eggs were spotted at this sight.

Great Barrier Reef Foundation Managing Director Anna Marsden was quoted in a statement, "We’re taking action to improve and rebuild the island’s nesting beaches and building fences to prevent turtle deaths, all working to strengthen the island’s resilience and ensure the survival of our northern green turtles and many other species." These green turtles are an endangered species. They are known to migrate long distances but as many as the number seem to be the reproduction and survival rate is lesser according to researchers of the project. The changing climatic conditions, hunting and loss of nesting sites cause a threat to their population.