Dylan Mulvaney, Nike & Bud Light controversy is all over the internet. But what is the chronology and event-by-event escalation of the controversial subject? Let's attempt to find out! A massive dispute around transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney's connections to Bud Light beer and Nike has reportedly caused Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch to lose more than $5 billion in market value. After her TikTok series '100 Days of Being a Girl' went popular, trans activist Mulvaney scored some lucrative endorsement deals from companies including Kate Spade, Ulta, and Instacart. Mulvaney explored her idea of what it meant to be a girl in the series. The 26-year-old, who has worked as an actor, comic, and TikTok content creator in the past, swiftly came under fire, mostly from conservative circles and feminists who claimed she was making fun of women. Trans TikTok Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Dresses Up As Dorothy From ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ Flaunts Her Halloween 2022 Costume in New Video.

Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light Endorsement Agreement Controversy Explained

When she signed an endorsement agreement with Bud Light in the first week of April, everything went out of hand almost immediately. Along with sending her beer, the corporation also had cans of Bud Light customised with her image. The advertising campaign was a component of a contest in which contestants could win $15,000 by uploading films of themselves holding Bud Light beer cans. Lingerie Brand Uses 'Biological Male' Non-Binary Model Jake DuPree in 'By Women, for Women' Campaign.

News reports claim that the association cost parent business Anheuser-Busch a great deal, resulting in a $5 billion market value loss. In addition to being accused of alienating its core customer base, Bud Light has been losing market share to rivals like Miller Lite and Coors Lite.

Kid Rock, a singer, added fuel to the Bud Light fire by firing beer cans with a rifle. Conservative consumers have also demanded a boycott of the beer manufacturer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Dylan Mulvaney's 'Controversial' Partnership With Nike

Nike, a sportswear company, selected Mulvaney to promote their sports bra. "Alert the media — I'm entering my workout era," the TikTok star captioned a post in which she revealed the collaboration, mentioned below. Mulvaney may be seen in the photo sporting Nike athletic clothing, including a recently released sports bra. Following the announcement, Nike also encountered harsh criticism for excluding women from its target market and handing the job to a "biological man." Nike has defended Mulvaney, but prominent people like Oli London and Caitlyn Jenner have harshly slammed the sportswear company for outright woke washing and for excluding biological women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmulvaney)

Netizens React to Dylan Mulvaney’s Collaboration With Beer Giant Bud Light

The latest brand ambassadorship for Dylan Mulvaney was not well received online. Many criticised the business for using her as a spokesman. Several internet users declared they would boycott the company.

Bud Light Defends Partnership with Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Despite Backlash

In response to mounting criticism, Anheuser-Busch defended its choice to work with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a Bud Light brand ambassador on Monday. Mulvaney, a celebrity on the TikTok platform with over 10 million followers, shared a video promoting the beer company's March Madness competition, which gives participants the chance to win $15,000.

Seafood Chain in Florida 'Disgusted' by Dylan Mulvaney Promises to Take the Brand off the Shelves.

A chain of Florida seafood restaurants said that it will no longer carry Bud and Bud Light due to the controversy the beer company caused when it featured transgender rights activist Dylan Mulvaney in an advertisement earlier this month.

Many online users initially believed the statement to be a hoax for April 1st. However, many people started online boycotting the business as soon as they realised it was actually real.

