Eid al-Adha 2020 is here, and the festive spirit is all light up for the weekend. The festival observed to honour Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to god’s command is a significant observation for the Islamic community across the world. Eid al-Adha, or Eid ul-Adha also called Bakrid is all about the festive merriment, devotional prayers, gatherings and feasts. But Eid al-Adha 2020 celebration is different. Because of the pandemic, gatherings are not permitted, but iconic landmark places are doing their bit to wish people across the world ‘Bakrid Mubarak 2020.’ Dubai’s famous tower, Burj Khalifa, has put its magnificent light show wishing everyone ‘Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak.’ The Eid ul-Adha mubarak greetings shine on the building to mark the celebration of Bakrid. Eid Al-Adha Mubarak Images & Eid ul-Adha HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Dubai’s landmark building, Burj Khalifa, is not only popular for being the world’s tallest tower, but also because of its beautiful light show honouring so many festivals across the world. For Eid al-Adha 2020 as well, the tower lit up ‘Eid Takberaat,’ after the Ishaa prayers. With awesome music on the background, the tower looks splendidly beautiful as it marks the beginning of Bakrid 2020 celebration in UAE.

Watch Video:

نتمنى لكم ولعائلتكم عيداً مباركاً من #برج_خليفة#BurjKhalifa wishes you and your loved ones a Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/381oFFsUDi — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) July 30, 2020

Here's Another Video:

نستقبل العيد بالتكبير، راجين من الله أن يكون لنا فيه بركة ورحمة. تكبيرات العيد من #برج_خليفة pic.twitter.com/qMMeNS21Dw — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) July 30, 2020

The Arab nations are celebrating Eid al-Adha 2020. Burj Khalifa has been using its blanket of colour lighting for iconic moments and sending important messages. Like for the ongoing pandemic, the building lit up ‘Thank You, Heroes,’ honouring the frontline workers. Burj Khalifa will stay lit for Eid al-Adha till Sunday, August 2, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).