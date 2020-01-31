Elon Musk Drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ Electronic Song on SoundCloud and It’s an Earworm Already!

Elon Musk Drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ Electronic Song (Photo Credits: @elonmusk/ Twitter)

Elon Musk is a musician now! While it might take you a while to digest but this is the latest and strangest news from the world of Musk. The Tesla CEO has just dropped an electronic song, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” on SoundCloud. Whether you like it or not, the tune is undoubtedly an earworm. Once you listen to it, the tune will continually run in your mind. Never to shy away from a meme that will undoubtedly plaster across the internet sooner, so far the four-minute song has won thousands of likes. It just has four lines, but the tune is ridiculously catchy. Musk’s twitter handle which is now called, E “D” M released the song on January 31, 2020, and mind-blown the followers, as of now. Elon Musk and His Pornhub Goals, Jokes About Dancing Seductively at Tesla’s Shanghai Event to Increase Followers on XXX Website.

The Tesla owner posted a series of tweets suggesting he had written a song and also voiced it calling, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe.” The lyrics are: “Don't doubt your vibe, because it's true. Don't doubt your vibe, because it's you.” And that’s it! In the entire four-minute song, the entrepreneur plays with the different beats, probably testing all his love for music, and it actually turned to be an impressive sound. Tesla Unveils Cybertruck, Elon Musk Faces Embarrassing Moment As Two Windows Break During Demo.

People so far have given positive reactions. Musk’s tweets are otherwise reacted with wholesome of memes. The song will surely have some, maybe in the next couple of hours, but as of now, people seem to have hooked into the tune.

It is surely a better method to roll right into the weekend break listening to the billionaire’s latest interest. Some reports are suggesting that Musk’s date, musician Grimes is popular for this genre of music. There are chances that she inspired the Tesla owner into sound-making.