'End of Days Book' From Slyvia Browne to Nostradamus, Here Are the Most Searched 'Coronavirus Prediction Books' on Google During Pandemic Outbreak

The growing spread of Coronavirus around the world has caused a certain fear among the people. With still no definite cure in sight, and the number of death toll rising around the world, people everywhere are in quarantine. A lot of people are now looking up for conspiracy theories speculating about the outbreak are also coming up on the internet. People are searching for 'End of Days book', more like the ones having mention of Coronavirus. The searches for "coronavirus prediction books" also increased widely on Google in the month of March. Among the searches include Slyvia Browne's book End of Days, to one written by Nostradamus Les Prophéties. People are wanting to read about the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and whether it was predicted way earlier. Fact Check: Nostradamus' Theory About Coronavirus Prediction is False, Know Truth About The Viral Image.

According to the data from Google trends, a lot of people were searching online for "End of Days book” and "coronavirus prediction book". The searches for "End of Days book" grew by almost 1,900% and the ones for "Coronavirus prediction book" were up by 940%. The trending searches related to books, past month worldwide were:

A portion from Slyvia Browne's book "End of Days," was shared on Twitter a few days ago and it even caught the notice of Kim Kardashian. The picture of the part where she mentions an epidemic spread was shared widely on social media.

One of the other conspiracy theories that went viral from a book was one by Dean Koontz' 'The Eye of Darkness.' A lot of people are now getting curious to know if books really had some sort of prediction regarding an outbreak of such a disease. 'End of days books' seems to have increased curiosity among everyone. Although, we will urge our readers to not panic and pass along fake theories as conspiracy theories until there are credible facts to back them up.