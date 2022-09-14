Happy Engineers Day 2022! Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is remembered today accompanies by the celebration of Engineer's Day. He was one of India's top engineers born on September 15, 1860. The highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna, was given to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He received recognition for his accomplishments in the engineering industry. On September 15, 1968, engineers worldwide observed the first Engineer's Day. Since then, it is yearly observed with respect. Numerous engineering institutes host activities on Engineer's Day to recognise deserving engineers who have produced excellent work in their fields. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti.

Today's events have generated a variety of posts, memes and funny jokes online. Prominent political personalities are praising and expressing their gratitude to the nation's engineers. Through social media posts, people connect on Engineers Day and on this occasion, internet users have also been exchanging memes and jokes.

Engineer's Day features the funniest jokes and amusing comments all over social media, from making hilarious jabs at the lonely life of engineers with poor social skills to highlighting the employment situation for engineers in the nation with memes and jokes. Engineer's Day is a significant occasion for both the student population and the proud engineers who have worked incredibly hard to earn their degrees and are constructing the country. Here are a few of the funniest jokes, memes, and quotations about engineers:

To all the All Rounders out there... Happy #EngineersDay : pic.twitter.com/70OSSBmIHQ — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) September 15, 2021

#EngineersDay with out single meme of aaj bhoat scope wala day hai meme face be like pic.twitter.com/6P6pI8xkWn — Vedant Purnapatre (@_Recluse___) September 15, 2021

Happy "ENGINEERS DAY" to all the Singers, Actors, Musicians, Writers, Photographers, RJs and Memes creators as well.... 😛🤣🤣😂#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/RKoa8kin7P — சக்கரவர்த்தி (@McThalaFan) September 15, 2019

The meme which perfectly defines the attitude of an Engineer irrespective of any topic#EngineersDay pic.twitter.com/HUD60FOufj — contentcity (@contentcity1) September 15, 2020

Engineering has drawn a lot of students, and every year, a sizable number of students enrol in engineering colleges. Every year, India produces over 15 lakh engineers. In addition to being a profession, engineering as you can see is well-known for being the subject of memes and jokes.

