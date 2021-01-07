It isn’t easy to rob! Besides, karma is fast. A hilarious video captures an epic robbery fail that is tickling the funny bones of social media users. The man attempted to steal a package from someone’s porch, and tried to drive away. But he had a hard-luck, or should we say, karma was faster in this case! While trying to drive away in his car, the vehicle was stuck in the snow, and owner of the house got enough time to alarm the police immediately, so he got arrested. The hilarious incident happened at the Peel region in Ontario, Canada and the alleged thief surely learnt some very important lesson.

Package theft is on the rise. People continue to send and receive packages, post-holiday mail that potentially include valuable gifts. Dubbed as ‘porch pirates,’ they are the ones who steal newly delivered packages from other people’s porches. These ‘porch pirates’ are able to covertly snatch packages off front stoops and make a clean getaway. But not everyone is so lucky! We have seen robbery fails in the past, and the latest video was another addition to the list.

The video was first uploaded on Instagram, and re-posted on several Reddit subs, and finally on Twitter. The clip shows how a man manages to catch one of these unlucky thieves as he films himself opening his front door to what appears to be someone attempting to steal his package. The thief becomes nervous and runs away, dropping the stolen good. But he could not elope! He tries to make the getaway from his driveway but ends up reversing into a big pile of snow, rendering the car immovable. Meanwhile, the person filming the scene shouts the cops are coming as the man gets out of his vehicle and unsuccessfully tries to push off the snowbank. Robbers Break Into Student’s Home During Her Online Zoom Class, Get Arrested After Participants Call Police.

Watch the Viral Video:

Arrested!

Peel Police ended up arresting a 33-year-old Brampton man after he failed to get away from the scene of his attempted package theft - 📹 Straight Outta The 6ix https://t.co/bNbIS4XUVy #PeelPolice #Brampton #Ontario #PorchPirate pic.twitter.com/jDVsNOBcrc — blogTO (@blogTO) January 5, 2021

It is one of those rare moments where you get to enjoy instant revenge. According to reports, the 33-year-old man was charged with one count of fraud and one count of theft. We hope he learnt his lesson!

