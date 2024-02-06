Pune, February 6: Unidentified men allegedly stole the control unit of an electronic voting machine (EVM) and some stationery from the office of a revenue official in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Tuesday. A CCTV footage of the theft has surfaced on social media. Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Phool Singh Smears Black Ink on Poster Showing EVM, Blackens His Face Outside Raj Bhavan (Watch Video)

EVM Machine Theft in Pune

The incident occurred at the office of a tehsildar in Saswad on February 3, an official said. "The control unit of an EVM machine and some paper reels were stolen. We have deployed teams to nab the three men involved in the theft," Superintendent of Police Pune Rural Pankaj Deshmukh said. A case has been registered at Saswad police station, he said.