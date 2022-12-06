Fans have always fetishized female WWE wrestlers, and this ex-WWE wrestler Brandi Lauren announced recently that she had created a XXX OnlyFans account. Lauren, 26, has always wowed her social media admirers, even when she quit the wrestling heavyweights last year. She appears to have her sights set on brand-new endeavours outside the ring, and fans couldn't keep calm. To her 207,000 Instagram followers, the American wrestler stated that she had created a XXX OnlyFans account and would be sharing fresh XXX images every day. She posted a picture of herself taking a sultry selfie while donning a tiny brown leather bra. OnlyFans Videos of ‘Officer Naughty’ aka Policewoman-Turned-Adult Star Uncovered, Quits Met Police Force!

As her Instagram post received over 6,000 likes, Lauren's fans were ecstatic to hear the news. When the native of Buffalo joined the independent circuit in 2016, her wrestling career officially began. A year later, she changed to Impact Wrestling and began to wrestle under the name Ava Storie. Numerous famous people, including Brandi Rhodes, Angelina Love, and ODB, shared the ring with Lauren. WWE Releases Kavita Devi And Other Wrestlers Following Budget Cuts.

She enjoys showing off, and recently she did it again. Fans are also aware that Brandi Lauren and Shotzi Blackheart are really close friends in real life. When they were together, the two were constantly in the news for one thing or another. Brandi Lauren frequently shares XXX images of herself on her OnlyFans account and loves to promote it.

Ex-WWE wrestler Brandi Lauren HOT Image:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Lauren (@brandilauren_)

When she lost to Lacey Evans on NXT in 2018, she first transitioned to WWE. In 2020, Lauren returned to the developmental brand, however she was released after just seven months. On August 20, 2021, she made a comeback to Impact Wrestling and fell to Melina in a bout. If you don't know yet, OnlyFans is a XXX platform but it doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com, but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna are coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

