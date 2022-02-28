Amazon International Women’s Day 2022 Giveaway Viral Message Circulating Online Is Fake; Here's A Fact Check

Mumbai, February 28: International Women's Day 2022 is around the corner and many companies are gearing up for the day with fantastic offers and discounts on their products to attract more customers. You might find such offers on the respected company's official website. However, many fraudsters also set up false websites and circulate fake messages online in a bid to scam people.

A message being circulated on WhatsApp is fooling people with a fake claim that Amazon is giving away free gifts on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. The message circulated on WhatsApp comes with a link that may look like this: https://tinyurl2.ru/m848925299/#1646027146751. Corporate Tax Reduced From 18% To 15%? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Free Gifts on International Women's Day 2022- Why is This Fake

While checking the link, we found that it can be only accessed through mobiles, not from computers. On clicking the link we were directed to a website. The claim read, “Welcome to Amazon International Women’s Day 2022 Giveaway! Complete the short quiz and win an exclusive gift from Amazon. We have only 41 gifts left.”

The website asked us four questions, which were 'Do you know Amazon?', How old are you?', 'What do you think about Amazon?', 'Would you recommend us to your friends?'. International Women's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Encouraging Quotes On Women Empowerment, Sayings And HD Wallpapers For The Global Celebration.

After completing the quiz, we received a text that said "The answers are being checked.", followed by "You have answered all 4 questions. Your IP address is valid for promotions. Gifts are available and in stock." There were some comments by people who claimed to have received the gifts. International Women's Day 2022 Celebration Ideas: From Making Bingo Card To Hosting A Movie Screening, Fun Ways To Celebrate Day Appreciating Women.

The link is, however, found to be fake as Amazon has not announced any such giveaway on their official website or any social media handles. Please avoid clicking on such fake links or giving away personal information via text messages, emails. Scammers can even use it to install malware or virus on your phone or computer.

Fact check

Claim : Amazon is giving away free gifts on International Women\'s Day 2022. Conclusion : The WhatsApp message being circulated online that Amazon is giving away free gifts on IWD 2022 is fake, as the company has not updated its official website or any social media handles with offers. Full of Trash Clean

