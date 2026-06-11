A widely circulated report has claimed that Iran is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, with soaring inflation, shortages of essential goods, shuttered industries, and rationed medicines following Israeli and U.S. military strikes. However, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has strongly disputed these claims, calling them misleading and based on unreliable sources.

The Claim

The report alleges that Iran's economy has been pushed to the brink by the conflict, with inflation exceeding 42 percent and food prices rising sharply. It further claims that essential items such as cooking oil, eggs, potatoes, and rice have witnessed massive price hikes, while pharmaceutical production has been disrupted due to shortages of raw materials. Did India-Bound Iranian Oil Tanker Turn to China Over Payment Issues? Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Denies ‘Factually Incorrect’ Claims.

According to the report, medicine supplies have become scarce, pharmacies are rationing life-saving drugs, and citizens in major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad are struggling with worsening economic conditions.

What Iran's Embassy Says

In an official statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India categorically rejected reports suggesting shortages of essential commodities or disruptions in the supply of public necessities.

The embassy stated that despite war-related pressures and external challenges, no shortage of essential goods has occurred. It said that the Iranian government, under President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, has maintained stable procurement, supply, and distribution networks, ensuring that the country's basic needs continue to be met without interruption. Iran Denied Passage to 22 Indian Ships Through Strait of Hormuz? MEA Fact Check Calls Viral Post ‘Baseless and False’.

Iran Rejects Reports of Essential Goods Crisis

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India categorically rejects the reports and claims circulated by certain media outlets regarding the economic situation in Iran and alleged difficulties in the supply of essential goods and public necessities. It is emphasized that,… pic.twitter.com/KUoJ4xHOCg — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 11, 2026

The embassy also urged Indian media organizations to rely on credible, official, and verifiable sources when reporting on developments in Iran.

Source Credibility Questioned

A key part of the embassy's rebuttal focused on the source of the claims. Iranian officials specifically criticized Iran International, describing it as a media outlet affiliated with opponents of the Iranian government and accusing it of promoting narratives aligned with anti-Iranian political agendas.

According to the embassy, reports originating from such sources should not be considered an accurate reflection of conditions inside the country.

While the circulated report presents a picture of deep economic distress and shortages, the Embassy of Iran in India has officially denied these allegations and insists that the supply of essential commodities remains stable and uninterrupted. Independent verification of conditions on the ground remains challenging, and readers should consider both the claims and the official response while assessing the situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Iran in India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Iran is facing widespread shortages of essential goods, rationed medicines, and severe supply disruptions following the war. Conclusion : While the circulated report presents a picture of deep economic distress and shortages, the Embassy of Iran in India has officially denied these allegations and insists that the supply of essential commodities remains stable and uninterrupted. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).