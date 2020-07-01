Assam University Cancelled Its PG, UG & Semester Examinations That Were Scheduled for July 2020? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake News

Guwahati, July 1: A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms that the Post Graduation (PG), Under Graduation (UG) & Semester exams have been cancelled for this year by the Assam University. The fake information triggered panic and chaos among students in the northeastern state of Assam. The misinformation, which went viral, claimed that the Assam University has cancelled the PG, UG & Semester examinations, which were to be held in July 2020.

The claim states: "Assam University Silchar, PG, UG & Semester examinations cancelled". Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati stated that the information is misleading as the exams have not been cancelled". The PG, UG & Integrated Courses even Semester examinations 2020 of Assam University, Silchar, are not cancelled, only postponed until further notification", the statement by PIB Guwahati read. NEET-UG Exam 2020 Postponed to August by NTA? PIB Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

Here's the Fact Check by PIB:

Claim: @AssamUnivSil PG, UG & Semester examinations cancelled.#PIBFactCheck: The report is misleading. The PG, UG & Integrated Courses even Semester examinations 2020 of #AssamUniversity, Silchar, are not cancelled, only postponed until further notification.@PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/HOrpguKikh — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) June 30, 2020

The PIB fact check also attached an image of the notification issued by the Assam University's Education department. The notification states that the exams that were earlier scheduled to be held during July 2020, have been postponed until further notification. This means, the exams will be held and notification will be issued for the same by the Assam University.

Fact check

Claim : Assam University Cancelled PG, UG & Semester examinations that were scheduled for July 2020 Conclusion : The Report is misleading. PIB fact check reveals that the PG, UG & Integrated Courses even Semester examinations 2020 of Assam University Silchar are not cancelled, only postponed until further notification. Full of Trash Clean

