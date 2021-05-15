Can Homeopathy Medicine Carbo Vegetabilis Helps in Increasing Oxygen Levels in Body? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, May 15: As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic batters India, the country is facing a shortage of oxygen. Amid the crisis, several fake news are doing rounds on social media about maintaining proper oxygen levels in the body. One such viral WhatsApp message claims that homeopathy medicine, "Carbo Vegetabilis" can help in increasing oxygen levels in the body. However, the PIB Fact Check termed the viral WhatsApp message as fake. COVID-19 Fact Check Series: From Holding Breath For 10 Seconds As 'Self-Check Test' to ‘COVID-19 Three Stages’ Treatment Falsely Linked to Tata Health.

As per the viral message, two-three drops of "Carbo Vegetabilis" can improve oxygen levels. The PIB Fact Check team debunked the claim made in the fake viral WhatsApp message. The PIB Fact Check tweeted, "Claim: 2-3 drops of homeopathy medicine 'Carbo Vegetabilis' fulfills the oxygen level in the body. #PIBFactCheck: The claim is fake. Consult a doctor if you are facing any breathing issues."

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

It is not the first time that fake messages regarding COVID-19 treatment and lockdown went viral on social media. Recently, a similar fake WhatsApp message claimed that that oxygen levels could be increased by taking homeopathy medicine Aspidosperma Q 20. However, the Ayush Ministry termed the claim as fake. The ministry had also warned people not to self-medicate during the pandemic.

India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past two months as the second COVID-19 wave has struck the country. On Saturday, India reported 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,890 fatalities in a single day. In the past 23 days, India's daily COVID-19 tally has plateaued over the three-lakh mark and over 3,000 casualties for 17 days. India's total tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 2,43,72,907, with 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths so far.

