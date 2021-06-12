Centre Considering to Bifurcate Uttar Pradesh in 2-3 Parts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, June 12: A news report, claiming that the central government is considering the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh in three parts, is going viral over the internet. It further claims that the centre is planning to make Purvanchal a separate state. The news report also adds that the government is considering to do the said bifurcation before the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh which is due next year. Fake Letter Allegedly Issued by Amit Shah Appreciating UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Handling COVID-19 Situation Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim made in the news report is fake. PIB further clarifies that the Central Government is not considering any such though regarding the bifurcation of Uttar Pradesh. PIN Theft Can Be Prevented by Pressing 'Cancel' Twice on ATM Before Transaction? PIB Debunks Viral Post Falsely Attributed to RBI, Reveals Truth.

एक खबर में दावा किया गया है कि केंद्र सरकार उत्तर प्रदेश को 2-3 हिस्सों में विभाजित करने और पूर्वांचल को अलग राज्य बनाने पर विचार कर रही है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फ़र्ज़ी है। केंद्र सरकार, उत्तर प्रदेश के अलग हिस्से करने से संबंधित कोई विचार नहीं कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/tKnKKrHJRA — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 12, 2021

Government and its various agencies have time and again have cautioned people against such fake news. People are advised to rely only on the official and relevant government authorities for any such announcements and avoid falling for such false information. Only information from proper and verified channels should be considered and taken into account.

