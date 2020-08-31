Clerks, Guards, Peons Appointed by Department of Justice For Government Jobs Through Direct Recruitment? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Here's the Truth

New Delhi, August 31: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Department of Justice has selected applicants like peons, clerks and guards by directly recruitment for the government jobs. The misleading claim states that: 'In an appointment letter, it is being claimed that the Department of Justice has selected several peons, guards and clerks for government job by direct recruitment.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) reveals hat the claim made in fake appointment letter is not true. It added saying that the Justice Department has not made any such announcement for any government job. "This appointment letter is fake, the Justice Department has not given any such order", the PIB fact check said. Fact Check: Viral Advertisement Claiming Centre is Giving Tractors to Farmers in Half Price Under PM Kisan Tractor Scheme is Fake.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, fake and misleading information have been widely social media platforms, leading to panic among panic. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation. The government has taken an initiative to curb fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which verifies information being floated in digital medium.

Fact check

Claim : In an appointment letter, the Department of Justice has selected applicants like peons, clerks and guards for government job by direct recruitment. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the appointment letter is fake, as the Justice Department has not given any such order. Full of Trash Clean

