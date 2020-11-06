CNN Had PornHub Logo Open During Live Coverage of US Elections 2020? Viral Video Showing X-rated Website’s Banner Popping Up on the TV Screen Is Fake

The US Presidential Election 2020 is ongoing, and the results are yet to be declared. With the third day running of the Presidential Election, people across the world are hooked with television to know who will be America’s 46th President. There have been many viral moments that have surfaced on social media during the past few days. Amid the election chaos, there comes footage that appears to show XXX website PornHub’s banner popping on CNN’s magic wall, behind anchor John King, while he was discussing the US Presidential Election 2020. The video has been widely circulated on social media. However, the footage in question is fake.

The video going viral on social media shows CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and John King. Blitzer can be seen dwelling on the endless counting of votes in the battleground state. Talking with him, King returned to his monitor, only to find the PornHub banner, which he swipes away and seems to give an off-camera look at whatever culprit was running the offstage. But did it really happen?

Watch the Video:

This election getting so stressful, CNN starting watching pornhub... 😂😂😂 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/CP1lGjfaNx — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) November 6, 2020

The clip is widely shared on social media with the claim that the X-rated banner popped up on the screen. However, many believe it is clearly photoshopped.

CNN Did Not Have PornHub Open!

CNN did NOT "have Pornhub open". It's a fake. pic.twitter.com/JdFmo15i4a — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) November 6, 2020

Seems So

The pornhub CNN video is fake but it will live on as truth in my heart. https://t.co/D3iTB6jui0 — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 6, 2020

If you closely look at the alleged video that has gone viral, there is no audio in it, and it appears to have been captured on a smartphone. In addition, the clip is photoshopped with the PornHub logo on it. Although fake, the video is giving social media quite an entertainment amid the election stress.

Live shots on camera are tricky. Anything can happen, while the cameras are rolling. The rawest and at times, most embarrassing moments are often caught on camera for the world to see. However, we must verify all the footages and pictures before believing it and sharing on social media because it is easier for fake clips to go viral than the actual ones and we have had similar instances in the past as well.

Fact check

