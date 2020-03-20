Coronavirus Outbreak: Did WHO, Health Ministry Officials Discuss Imposing 'Complete Lockdown' in India? Here's a Fact Check as Audio Clip Goes Viral on WhatsApp

Fake News (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, March 20: An audio clip going viral on messaging application WhatsApp claims that top officials of the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are considering the imposition of "complete lockdown" in India to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The recording - claim the message forwarders - is of the purported conversation between the Health Ministry staff and WHO official. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

A fact-check has, however, revealed that the audio clip is fake and no such measure has been discussed by the Indian Health Ministry and the global health body. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) - the official media arm of the Government of India - issued a statement to dispel the rumours.

"An audio clip of conversation purportedly between official of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Health Ministry discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared on WhatsApp. The audio clip is fake and work of miscreants. Please don't forward it," the PIB said in its statement.

See PIB's Tweet

An audio clip of a #FAKE phone conversation between two individuals discussing "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on #WhatsApp The audio clip is FAKE and work of miscreants. Please do not forward it. #IndiaFightsCorona #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/Kjbfp1rPpl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 20, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 205 on Friday, with four deaths due to COVID-19 confirmed so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in special address to the nation last night, had refrained from announcing a complete lockdown.

While he called for restraint and social distancing - including a "janata curfew" on each Sunday till the threat of coronavirus remains - Modi stressed that the nation must not be driven by panic. "I appeal to all not to go into panic buying to store essential commodities. Steps being taken to ensure that there is no scarcity of essential commodities," the PM added.

Fact check